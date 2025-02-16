Goma : Economic Strangulation and Targeted Killings in a City Held Hostage

re posted from THE RWANDAN

The city of Goma is experiencing an unprecedented crisis, marked by a liquidity shortage, soaring inflation, and increasing insecurity. Since the city was taken over by M23 rebels on January 27, 2025, the economic situation has deteriorated, exacerbated by the closure of banks and financial institutions. Residents, already suffering from security instability, face growing difficulties in accessing their money and meeting their daily needs.

On Wednesday, February 12, bank and microfinance institution officials met with M23 representatives to discuss the possible reopening of financial institutions. However, they stated that this decision falls under the authority of monetary officials in Kinshasa, particularly the Central Bank of Congo (BCC). Without an official directive, no bank can resume its activities, making access to cash nearly impossible.

The consequences of this crisis are visible throughout the city. The cash shortage has fueled unprecedented speculation on electronic transactions via mobile applications. Some mobile money agents are charging commissions of up to 10%, compared to the usual 1%. The rising prices of essential goods further deepen the hardship of the local population.

On the security front, the situation remains concerning. On February 13, 2025, clashes were reported in Kabamba, a few kilometers from Bukavu. The M23 forces, supported by Rwanda, continue their advance toward South Kivu, taking control of several localities, including Tchofi and Kasheke. Rwandan Defence Forces (RDF) Chief of Staff, General Mubarakh Muganga, has relocated his field operations command post from Rubavu to Rusizi, signaling an intensification of military operations aimed at capturing Bukavu.

On the same day, an attack attributed to a Sukhoi 25 fighter jet of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) struck densely populated areas of Kalehe, killing ten people and injuring twenty-five others. Among the damaged infrastructures were several homes and the Kalehe General Hospital, further worsening the region’s humanitarian crisis.

Insecurity also affects prominent figures in political and artistic resistance. In Goma, activist musician Delcat Idengo was assassinated by armed men linked to M23 while filming a music video denouncing rebel abuses. He had just been released from Munzenze Prison, a facility under M23 control, after being detained for his vocal criticism of Kinshasa’s governance and the occupation of Kivu by foreign forces. His assassination has sparked deep emotion in North Kivu, where he was known for his commitment through music.

On the diplomatic front, tensions between the DRC and Rwanda have reached a critical level. In Paris, a delegation of Congolese parliamentarians denounced France’s silence regarding Rwanda’s involvement in the conflict, accusing Emmanuel Macron of favoring Kigali over Kinshasa. Meanwhile, in Arusha, Tanzania, Rwanda’s Minister of Justice, Dr. Emmanuel Ugirashebuja, dismissed the DRC’s accusations at the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights (AfCHPR), arguing that the issue falls under international security rather than human rights violations.

Meanwhile, President Félix Tshisekedi is in Germany attending the Munich Security Conference, where the DRC crisis is expected to be discussed. However, the Congolese public remains skeptical about the effectiveness of diplomatic initiatives in addressing the realities on the ground.

The crisis engulfing Goma and eastern DRC is multifaceted—monetary, humanitarian, security-related, and diplomatic. The city, battered by war fueled by regional and international interests, struggles to survive in an increasingly hostile environment.

Source: The Rwandan

https://www.therwandan.com/goma-economic-strangulation-and-targeted-killings-in-a-city-held-hostage/