Source: Frontline Africa

GHANA’S SHOCKING MILITARY DEAL WITH FRANCE

8 Feb 2026

A MAJOR SHIFT IS HAPPENING IN WEST AFRICA… AND IT SHOULD WORRY EVERY AFRICAN.

France has been kicked out of the Sahel. Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Senegal, Chad — they all rejected French military presence in the name of sovereignty. But now, something unexpected is unfolding…

Ghana’s army is training with French troops deep inside its forests.

Nigeria is quietly expanding military partnerships with France, the US, the UK, and others. Officially, it’s about fighting illegal mining and terrorism. But many Africans are asking a bigger question: Is France finding a new foothold in coastal West Africa after being expelled from the Sahel? This episode breaks down the growing foreign military presence in Ghana and Nigeria, the geopolitical consequences for the region, and why West Africa may be entering a dangerous new phase of polarization.

Are these partnerships about security… or something deeper?

