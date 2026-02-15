Ghana Ends Raw Gold Exports, Reclaims the Metal’s True Value With Local Refining

In a decisive break from the past, Ghana will now keep its gold within its borders for the final, value-added step of refining. A landmark deal between the Ghana Gold Board and Egypt’s Gold Coast Refinery, fortified by technical expertise from South Africa’s Rand Refinery, mandates the local processing of one metric tonne of gold weekly beginning February 1, 2026. This shift halts a colonial model where nearly all gold was exported raw, ceding both control and millions in refining revenue to Western refining facilities.

The cornerstone of this strategic pivot is Ghana’s new ability to independently assess the purity and true market value of its gold using the internationally recognized fire assay method, moving beyond reliance on foreign valuations. As a central component of President Mahama’s “Economic Reset,” the state has secured a 15 percent interest in the refinery, ensuring direct profit sharing. This move, timed with record high global gold prices, is designed to capture maximum value from the resource, shore up foreign exchange reserves, and establish Ghana as a regional hub for high-value finished bullion.