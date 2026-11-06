Ghana applies to Join BRICS

re posted from GHANA PULSE

5 African countries that have joined BRICS as member or partner countries

5 African countries that have joined BRICS as member or partner countries

Ghana is preparing to formally apply to join BRICS, a grouping of major emerging economies, as the government seeks to diversify the country’s international partnerships and create additional opportunities for trade, investment and economic cooperation

Ghana is preparing to apply for BRICS membership after Cabinet approved the move.

Egypt, Ethiopia and South Africa are full members, while Nigeria and Uganda are partner countries.

Ghana says BRICS could boost trade, investment and economic cooperation.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced on October 6, 2026, that Cabinet had approved Ghana’s decision to submit a formal application to join the bloc.

Speaking during the official visit of India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, to Ghana, Mr Ablakwa said the move was part of the government’s broader economic transformation agenda.

Ghana considering BRICS membership to boost economic growth – Ablakwa

He said BRICS could give Ghana more options in pursuing its development goals while stressing that membership would not mean abandoning the country’s existing relationships with traditional development partners.

“We are not going to walk away from our traditional partners who value that relationship, but we must have new friends,” he said.

Mr Ablakwa also pointed to Ghana’s growing economic relationship with India, Brazil and China. He said Ghana’s trade with India had increased from about US$3 billion in 2024 to approximately US$7 billion.