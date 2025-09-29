Source: Vejon Health

Geert Says We’ve Passed the TIPPING POINT Already?

27 September 2025

After years of warning, Geert Vanden Bossche believes we may have reached the tipping point. In this sobering discussion, he shares why he now feels that the science has spoken—and the consequences are set in motion. With the virus adapting under mounting immune pressure and highly vaccinated populations serving as the breeding ground for immune escape, Geert explains why further warnings may no longer matter. The mechanisms are already in play. What will happen… will happen.

