Vital information for people who live in highly vaccinated countries.

Source: Vejon Health

GEERT IS BOWING OUT NOW (2024) – What Happened?

6 July 2024

In a surprising turn of events, Geert Vanden Bossche, the prominent Virologist known for his strong stance on Mass Vaccination risks, has announced he is stepping back in 2024. The reasons behind his decision to step back are well known, with many questioning what led to the timing of this move. Join us as we delve into the details surrounding Geert sudden departure from the Covid arena and uncover the factors that may have influenced his decision.

Stay tuned for a comprehensive analysis of the situation and the implications it may have on the political landscape across the world.

Join Geert’s community here: https://anhinternational.mykajabi.com… ========================================================== A New Covid STORM – Recognize It or Risk the Consequences Thursday 18th July, 2024 at 7PM UK time Limited FREE Tickets available! Register Here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/941341… ========================================================== ========================================================== VejonMed Newsletter Sign up: https://vejon-med-b616b1.beehiiv.com/

Like this: Like Loading...