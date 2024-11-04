Gayton McKenzie is not only 100% accurate in everything he has said about Zuma , remember McKenzie`s book : `Kill Zuma by Any Means Necessary`, but Gayton McKenzie is also one hellavu decent person. As always, extremely interesting and enjoyable to listen to him.

Source: BIZNews TV

Gayton McKenzie: Only a united GNU can stop a Zuma tsunami…

28 Oct 2024

The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture – and Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader – Gayton McKenzie has made an impassioned plea for an end to the bickering and infighting in the Government of National Unity (GNU). In this interview with BizNews he describes the current discord in the GNU as a “gift” to former President Jacob Zuma and his MKP. “If they are not careful, Zuma is going to become the biggest party – and the GNU is the only thing that can stop Zuma, not the ANC, the GNU…” The Minister also takes BizNews viewers behind the scenes of the rugby equity deal talks; gives an update on the challenges and triumphs in his ministry; reveals details of his plans to put South Africa back on the world stage; and talks about his desire for social cohesion. “My biggest job as Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture is to make sure that we are one nation under God. We don’t have this black, white, Indian, Coloured…We need to move away from that. We are South Africans…And if we can all think along the lines to say: put the country first before you put the party first.”

