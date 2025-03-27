FUTURE AFRICA is HERE !

Source: The Rising Tide Foundation

produced by Nkrumah`s Africa

East Africa’s economic future with BRICS – 2025-35 (Featuring Nicholas Jones)

13 Feb 2025

The Rising Tide Foundation East Africa’s economic future with BRICS – 2025-35 features guest speaker Nicholas Jones (RTF advisor, President of Artists Alliance for Africa) who will showcase the battle over the soul of Africa now underway.

