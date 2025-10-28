Source: Vejon Health

Frontline Testing and Treatment for Post Covid Illness

25 October 2025

This expert-led conference brings together leading voices in spike protein research and frontline treatment strategies. The event aims to highlight recent advancements, share valuable clinical insights, and explore future perspectives on testing and intervention approaches to better support individuals affected by post-COVID illnesses. It also serves as a source of hope and encouragement—showcasing the dedicated efforts of researchers and clinicians who are working tirelessly to advance understanding and improve outcomes in this evolving field.

