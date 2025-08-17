Source: Middle Nation

From Boycotts to Power Plays: Shahid Bolsen on the Strata of Resistance

15 August 2025

n this hard-hitting talk, Shahid Bolsen dismantles the shallow, performative activism dominating Western responses to injustice and exposes the deeper, strategic strata of real resistance. He explains how Israel’s political chaos and economic vulnerabilities are creating unprecedented opportunities for the GCC and BRICS to gain lasting leverage—not by “propping up” the Zionist project, but by locking it into dependency. Bolsen challenges listeners to stop mistaking symbolic gestures for meaningful action, urging Western activists to master the tactics of **system disruption**—calculated, legal, and economically targeted pressure that forces change. From controlling labour pipelines to turning infrastructure into chokepoints, he shows how power operates at higher levels, and why those in the West must rise from passive protest to disciplined, effective resistance. This is a blueprint for moving beyond hashtags into actions that the system cannot ignore. If you’re serious about justice for Palestine—and about preparing for the same oppression coming to your doorstep—this talk is your wake-up call.

Like this: Like Loading...