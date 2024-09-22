Freeman Speaks on China-Africa Strategy at Respected Beijing Xaingshan Forum

The 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum kicks off on September 12, 2024 and will last through September 14. More than 500 representatives from official delegations of more than 100 countries and international organizations, in addition to over 200 Chinese and foreign experts and scholars, attended the event. Photo: VCG

The 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum September 12-14, 2024. Photo: VCG

September 19, 2024

I was invited to participate in the 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, held this year between September 12-14. With over a thousand guests and dozens of panels of scholars and experts, the conference provided a unique opportunity for open dialogues on critical strategic issues.

The title of the three day conference was: Promoting Peace for a Shared Future. It was co-sponsored by the China Association of Military Sciences (CAMS), and the China Institute for International strategic Studies (CIISS). I spoke on a panel entitled: Peace Building in Africa and Prospects for China-Africa Security Cooperation

Below is a slightly edited version of my delivered remarks.

Let Economic Development Ensure Peace and Security

