re posted from AFRICA AND THE WORLD

Freeman Speaks on China-Africa Strategy at Respected Beijing Xaingshan Forum

The 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum September 12-14, 2024. Photo: VCG

September 19, 2024

I was invited to participate in the 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, held this year between September 12-14. With over a thousand guests and dozens of panels of scholars and experts, the conference provided a unique opportunity for open dialogues on critical strategic issues.

The title of the three day conference was: Promoting Peace for a Shared Future. It was co-sponsored by the China Association of Military Sciences (CAMS), and the China Institute for International strategic Studies (CIISS). I spoke on a panel entitled: Peace Building in Africa and Prospects for China-Africa Security Cooperation

Below is a slightly edited version of my delivered remarks.

Let Economic Development Ensure Peace and Security

continue reading HERE: Source:

Like this: Like Loading...