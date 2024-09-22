re posted from AFRICA AND THE WORLD
Freeman Speaks on China-Africa Strategy at Respected Beijing Xaingshan Forum
The 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum September 12-14, 2024. Photo: VCG
September 19, 2024
I was invited to participate in the 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, held this year between September 12-14. With over a thousand guests and dozens of panels of scholars and experts, the conference provided a unique opportunity for open dialogues on critical strategic issues.
The title of the three day conference was: Promoting Peace for a Shared Future. It was co-sponsored by the China Association of Military Sciences (CAMS), and the China Institute for International strategic Studies (CIISS). I spoke on a panel entitled: Peace Building in Africa and Prospects for China-Africa Security Cooperation
Below is a slightly edited version of my delivered remarks.
Let Economic Development Ensure Peace and Security
