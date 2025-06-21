another superb presentation delving into the Milner- Fabian-Rhodes-Roundtable network aka the British Empire or Anglo-American Network. The objective was and remains to hinder mankinds progress and restrict economic development through industrialization of the physical economy. Highly applicable to South Africa

Source: Canadian Patriot Press

Freedom Rising: Matt Ehret: ‘How the Rhodes-Milner Group Sabotaged Canada

20 Jun 2025

This week, I was delighted to speak with the Freedom Rising Group on the topic of The Untold History of Canada. This lecture was only 25 minutes followed by a robust Q and A period where many a sacred cow was killed along the way. How did the British Empire keep control of Canada when republican forces threatened to declare independence across the last 200 years?

Why did Prime Minister Wilfrid Laurier say that “Canada is now governed by a junta sitting at London, known as ‘The Round Table’, with ramifications in Toronto, in Winnipeg, in Victoria, with Tories and Grits receiving their ideas from London and insidiously forcing them on their respective parties”? How did the Roundtable movement take over Canada, destroy Christianity in Quebec and how did it create a synthetic Canadian pseudo-nationalism designed to keep the Canadian people locked into an anti-American mind cage for over a century?

How were the founding fathers of Canada’s “New Nationalism” launched officially in 1959 (George Grant, Walter Lockhart Gordon, Pierre Trudeau, and Vincent Massey) all directly leading members of this Roundtable Cult?

Most importantly, what were the fights that broke Canada free at different times from this Malthusian agenda?

Like this: Like Loading...