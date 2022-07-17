Free Speech: John Waters

Video Conversation: Truth-speech in a Time of Industrialised Lies

In the first of an occasional series of of conversations with noted international figures, I speak here to Professor Mattias Desmet, the Belgian psychologist who has become the world’s foremost commentator on mass formation/mass hypnosis and totalitarianism in the context of the Covid tyranny of the past 27 months, and more broadly in our escalating culture of mechanistic alienation. The occasion of our exchange is the publication in English on June 16th — Bloomsday — of Professor Desmet’s new book, The Psychology of Totalitarianism.

https://johnwaters.substack.com/p/video-conversation-truth-speech-in?s=r