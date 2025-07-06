vital understanding of the defining principles of those opposed to mankind`s upliftment and those who seek totalitarian control. The British East India Company is the epitomy of facsism : rule by corporation

Source: Rising Tide Foundation

Franklin vs British East India Co. Slavery and Origins of Continental Congress (Colin Lowry Lecture)

4 Jul 2025

On Sunday June 29, historian, lecturer Colin Lowry presented a lecture to the Rising Tide Foundation titled: “How did Anti-Slavery and the Struggle Against the British East India Company Lead to the First Continental Congress in 1774? Ben Franklin’s International Role”

Colin Lowry will continue his father’s breakthrough historical discoveries (outlined in How the Nation Was Won vol 1) and will focus on the strategic genius of Benjamin Franklin and a powerful network of republican conspirators stretching across the New World, England, France and beyond which made the Continental Congress of 1774 a reality.

