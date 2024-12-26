re posted from RISING TIDE FOUNDATION SUBSTACK

Frank Capra’s Defense of Humanity: Cinema Considered as a Moral Institution

By Matthew Ehret

Frank Capra

For those who find themselves with excess time this holiday season which they would prefer not to squander with idleness or Netflix binges, then I’d like to offer this serving of Frank Capra films to uplift the soul.

Frank Capra (1897-1991) stands as one of the most brilliant directors/producers of the 20th Century, and sadly also one of the least understood- known at best for the film It’s a Wonderful Life played every year as a Christmas tradition, or Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.

