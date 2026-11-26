Source: Canadian Patriot Press

France’s Cultural Revolution Past and Present (From Isis and Mithra to Jacobin Terror)

26 Nov 2026

If you thought a conversation couldn’t organically include contemporary analysis of US-China-Russian relations, EU psycho spiritual collapse, NATO war games and Isis cults overseeing the French Revolution, Merovingian sorcerer Kings, and Rosicrucian psyops, then try out this extremely fun conversation where I joined up with hosts Grace Asagra, Monty Quesnell, Drago Bosnic and Harmut Schumacher to tie these topics together and much more.

Also make sure you subscribe and follow Grace Asagra’s fantastic Quantum Nurse podcast using this link: https://rumble.com/v7ifw5e-matthew-eh…

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