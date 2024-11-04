Source: Rising Tide Foundation

Forum for Peace: American University in Moscow Roundtable 05 (ELECTION SPECIAL)

3 Nov 2024

In this fifth AUM/RTF Peace Roundtable, SIX expert analysts are brought together to share their assessment of the dynamics shaping the USA going into the 2024 election and the global dynamics (economic meltdown, emergence of new multipolar security/economic architecture), civil war danger etc. Is Trump a fascist who will launch WW3 or a pragmatic patriot who will stop the forever wars? What about his entourage? Is Kamala a preferable candidate or is there something else being missed?

Garland Nixon, Peter Kuznick, Tom Luongo, Alex Krainer, Joaquin Flores and Martin Sieff hammer out these questions and more in this heated roundtable.

Websites to follow the work of the guest speakers: Garland Nixon: rokfin.com/garlandnixon

Joaquin Flores: t.me/NewResistance Tom Luongo: https://tomluongo.me/

Alex Krainer: https://alexkrainer.substack.com/

Peter Kuznick: https://www.american.edu/cas/faculty/…

Martin Sieff: https://pluralia.forumverona.com/en/a…

