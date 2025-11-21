re posted from SPUTNIK AFRICA
Foreign Powers’ Plot to ‘Bring Mali to Its Knees’ Through Fuel Crisis Fails, Says Expert
“It was an intelligently prepared crisis designed to cause harm. The objective was to create a situation of popular uprising against the authorities, and I believe that, as we speak, this intended goal has not been achieved,” Malian journalist Amadou Diallo told Sputnik Africa.
According to Diallo, Mali is a “pioneer in achieving full independence from former colonial powers, notably France.”
He highlighted the country’s strategic importance due to vast resources, citing the recent opening of a second lithium extraction plant.
The expert directly accused Paris as being “the real authors of this crime – because it must be called that – this crime against Mali,” adding that French and European media deliberately “created panic in Mali”.
The fuel shortage in Bamako and surrounding areas since September has been caused by a blockade from the JNIM, an Al-Qaida*-affiliated group. Earlier this month, Mali’s foreign minister had already described the situation as an “artificially created” shortage.
continue reading HERE: Source: