Zuma once described South Africa`s problem as a problem with “the clever blacks”. I (the editor of this website) voted for MK and I am proud to have done so.

Source:SMWX

Floyd Shivambu on EFF, Jacob Zuma, State Capture, Julius Malema, MK Party, ‘GNU’, Ramaphosa, BRICS

26 October 2024

In today’s episode, we are joined by the National Organiser of MK Party and former EFF Deputy President, Floyd Shivambu, as he unpacks his decision to leave the EFF for the MK Party, Jacob Zuma and State Capture, the MKP constitution, Julius Malema and so much more!

