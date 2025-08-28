Flashback: Niger accuses France of financing terrorists

By Al Mayadeen English

Niger’s interim leader also accused the former head of Nigeria’s National Intelligence Agency of playing a crucial role in training and supplying the Paris-backed terrorists

General Abdourahamane Tchiani, Niger’s interim leader, has accused France of aiming to destabilize the West African country and the Sahel area by sponsoring terrorist organizations in neighboring Nigeria and Benin.

In an interview with state broadcaster RTN, Tchiani said France “has poured several billion CFA francs” into armed groups such as Boko Haram, which operates in Nigeria’s Sokoto, Zamfara, and Kebbi states, as well as in Benin.

He also accused Ahmed Abubakar Rufai, the former head of Nigeria’s National Intelligence Agency, of playing a crucial role in training and supplying the Paris backed terrorists.

‘‘In Nigeria… Ahmed Abubakar Rufai… was the focal point for training, acquisition of equipment, and financing related to terrorism,” according to Tchiani.

A statement issued by Nigerian government spokesperson Mohammed Idris Malagi on Friday detailed how “Nigeria and Niger are related by history, culture, commerce and marriage. Nigeria has never and will never be interested in the destabilization of Niger.”

“We urge Tchiani and the Niger junta to stop trying to create confusion, and stop trying to drive a wedge between Nigerians and Nigeriens,” he stated.

Relations between Niger and France have worsened since General Tchiani launched a coup that deposed Mohamed Bazoum, the country’s pro-Western government, in July 2023. This change of events has strained relations between the Sahel nation and its West African neighbors, with the exception of Burkina Faso and Mali, both of which are under military administration following coups by anti-imperialist forces.

The Economic Community of West African States threatened to use force against the coup leaders, and many of Niger’s neighbors, notably Nigeria, the regional bloc’s current chairman, expressed willingness to send soldiers to the Paris-backed operation.

