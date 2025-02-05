Is South Africa an undisclosed member of Five Eyes ? Surely it is
Source: Canadian Patriot Press
Five Eyes, NATO and the Ugly Truth of CSIS
Jan 22, 2025
Get Science Unshackled here https://matthewehret.substack.com/p/m…
Matt and Cynthia’s books: https://canadianpatriot.org/untold-hi…
Watch the Canadian Patriot Film “Like a Phoenix: The Death and Rebirth of America” here: • Like a Phoenix: The Death and Rebirth…
Watch the Docu-series “The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs” here: https://canadianpatriot.org/2023/11/0…