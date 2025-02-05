Is South Africa an undisclosed member of Five Eyes ? Surely it is

Source: Canadian Patriot Press

Five Eyes, NATO and the Ugly Truth of CSIS

Jan 22, 2025

Get Science Unshackled here https://matthewehret.substack.com/p/m…

Matt and Cynthia’s books: https://canadianpatriot.org/untold-hi…

Watch the Canadian Patriot Film “Like a Phoenix: The Death and Rebirth of America” here: • Like a Phoenix: The Death and Rebirth…

Watch the Docu-series “The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs” here: https://canadianpatriot.org/2023/11/0…

Like this: Like Loading...