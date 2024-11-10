First Russia-Africa Partnership Forum’s Ministerial Conference Begins in Russia’s Sochi

re posted from SPUTNIK

According to the organizers, over 40 ministers of African countries will take part in the ministerial conference. In addition, the event will be attended by the leadership of the African Union Commission.

In total, the program includes 19 panel sessions and thematic events on current issues on the Russian-African agenda.

The leaders of media are expected to participate in the session called “Russia–Africa: In the Struggle for Truth,” where they will discuss joint counteraction to Western propaganda and falsifications in the global information space, as well as strengthening the economic and political ties between Russia and Africa, based on the principles of modernization with reliance on their own strengths.