According to the organizers, over 40 ministers of African countries will take part in the ministerial conference. In addition, the event will be attended by the leadership of the African Union Commission.
In total, the program includes 19 panel sessions and thematic events on current issues on the Russian-African agenda.
The leaders of media are expected to participate in the session called “Russia–Africa: In the Struggle for Truth,” where they will discuss joint counteraction to Western propaganda and falsifications in the global information space, as well as strengthening the economic and political ties between Russia and Africa, based on the principles of modernization with reliance on their own strengths.
First Russia-Africa Partnership Forum’s Ministerial Conference Begins in Russia’s Sochi
The conference follows the Second Russia-Africa Summit in 2023, where parties reaffirmed their commitment to advancing their full-fledged alliance. Ministerial Conferences of the Russia–Africa Partnership Forum are a new dialogue format that will convene regularly as a result of the declaration approved at the summit.
The First Ministerial Conference of the Russia–Africa Partnership Forum began its work on Saturday at the Sirius Federal Territory of Sirius University in Russia’s southern city of Sochi.
According to Roscongress Foundation, which is acting as the event’s organizer, the conference, which aims to strengthen comprehensive cooperation between Russia and African nations in all areas—politics, security, economy, as well as scientific, technical, cultural, and humanitarian issues—is being attended by the heads of important agencies, such as:
