Musk is a defense contractor for City of London/Wall Street. American Mineral Fields Inc , Bechtel NASA, American and British Aerospace supplied satelite imagery to the AFDL and RPF in 1997 and 1994. They just got 100% omniscience

Starlink is now available in Congo, Musk says

May 4 (Reuters) – SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Sunday in an X post that the company’s satellite system Starlink is now available in Congo.

Democratic Republic of Congo said on Friday that it had become the latest African country to grant a license to Starlink, reversing an earlier ban.

