Source: Reinvent Money

“Financial coup d’etat, $36 trillion Missing” – Catherine Austin Fitts

3 August 2025

Paul Buitink talks to former government official and founder of Solari Report Catherine Austin Fitts. First they dive deep into the research she and economist Mark Skidmore have done about $21 trillion missing from the US budget over the years 1998-2015. The current amount she estimates at $36 trillion. Catherine also explains how the black budget relates to this and how the money she believes was spent on underground bases and breakthrough technologies. Historical examples include the Manhattan Project and Area51. The episode then continues with discussions about the control grid the powers that be are implementing, with the help of companies like Palantir and people like Elon Musk. What’s the role of AI? Also discussed are CBDC, stable coins, Trump and Epstein and more.

More info about Solari Report here:https://home.solari.com/

Like this: Like Loading...