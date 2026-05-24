Source: Frontline Africa

FBI DEPLOYS TO GHANA, U.S BOMBS NIGERIA AGAIN: AMERICA’S ENCIRCLEMENT OF THE SAHEL ALLIANCE

20 May 2026

Within 72 hours this week, two things happened that tell us everything about America’s new strategy in West Africa. On Monday, the FBI officially began a 10-day intelligence operations training programme for the Ghana Police Service in Accra. Two days before that, the United States military, in coordination with Nigerian forces, killed Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, described by both governments as the second-in-command of the Islamic State globally. And these two events are not isolated incidents. They are connected. They are part of a single, deliberate American strategy to contain the Alliance of Sahel States — Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger — the three countries that have rejected Western military presence on their soil. In this episode, we decode the entire American offensive. We trace it back to the failed US-Mali drone base negotiations in early 2026.

We connect it to the cocaine seizures coming out of the port of Takoradi in Ghana. We map the encirclement strategy that uses Nigeria, Ghana, Benin Republic, and Ivory Coast as buffer states. And we ask the question Washington does not want you to ask — what happens when one country says no to American military presence? The answer is Plan B. And Plan B is now playing out across West Africa in real time. If you want to understand why Africa’s geopolitical map is being redrawn this week, you need to watch this video to the end.

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