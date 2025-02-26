Fascinating Array of Lies from Kigali

does anyone anywhere believe this kind of cr*p anymore ?

Source: The New Times Rwanda

Persecution and cannibalism of Tutsi are ‘commonplace’ in Congo, says Rwandan minister

26 Feb 2025

Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Olivier Nduhungirehe on February 26 called on the UN Human Rights Council not to remain silent in the face of hate speech and targeted killings of Tutsi communities in DR Congo. He spoke at the High-Level Segment of the 58th Human Rights Council, in Geneva.

