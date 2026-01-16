Foot and Mouth is curable with antibiotics and anti inflamatories….Is SA doing a HIT JOB on farmers just as the UK did with its utterly heinous reaction to Foot and Mouth ?

Source: Willem Petzer

Farmers flame Steenhuisen’s incompetence as destroying Agriculture in South Africa

15 Jan 2026

Farmers are being destroyed. Meat prices are exploding. Foot-and-mouth disease, pointless lockdowns, and missing vaccines have pushed South African agriculture to the brink and farmer organisations say John Steenhuisen is to blame.

