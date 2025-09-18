Source: Afro Infos 243

FARDC DETHRONES M23-RDF IN MASISI — KINYAONGO LIBERATED, PANORAMIC LEAK!

18 September 2025

The village of Kinyaongo, in the Bapfuna groupement (Osso Banyungu sector), in the Masisi territory, has been back in the hands of the DRC armed forces and the Wazalendo since Monday afternoon, following fighting with the AFC/M23 rebels.

The AFC/M23 rebels were ousted from this village, located north of the Nyabiondo urban area, which they had captured on the morning of the same Monday.

ACTUALITE.CD sources report that government forces are maintaining this position while the rebels are establishing themselves in Kinyumba, near Nyabiondo on the Nyabiondo-Pinga road. The recapture of Kinyaongo has allowed traffic between Nyabiondo and Pinga to resume after it was suspended following clashes between the warring parties.

Our sources indicate that residents of Kinyaongo and surrounding villages who abandoned their homes are gradually returning home, while others remain in their refugee areas. During the clashes, most of these displaced people headed north, particularly to the neighboring Ihana groupement in Walikale territory, while others took refuge in the bush.

As a reminder, the security situation in several localities in the Masisi territory of North Kivu has become unstable following recurring fighting between the AFC/M23 rebellion and the government coalition, with significant consequences for the civilian population, including mass displacement.

The military governor of North Kivu, Major General Somo Kakule, has prohibited any acts of mob justice, asked the population to report any suspicious cases to the appropriate authorities, and informed the public about the alleged fine arrests.

Like this: Like Loading...