Source: Great Lakes Post

Fake News Exposed Congolese Minerals Will Not Be Processed in Rwanda

23 May 2025

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is fighting to reclaim control over its vast mineral wealth, including cobalt and lithium, amid a disinformation campaign propagated by foreign actors.

A misleading Reuters article falsely claimed Congolese minerals would be processed in Rwanda under a supposed peace deal, a narrative aimed at legitimizing Rwanda’s historical exploitation of DRC resources through proxy militias like the M23.

Under President Félix Tshisekedi, the DRC, supported by the FARDC and Wazalendo militias, is countering these manipulations, securing its eastern territories, and rejecting Rwanda’s influence. The U.S. and other international partners are backing Congo’s sovereignty, pushing for transparent mineral supply chains, while Rwanda faces growing pressure for its destabilizing tactics.

Congolese voices are actively debunking false narratives, demanding local processing of resources, and asserting national pride and self-reliance.

