this truly is mind-blowing information and reveals just how evil Big Pharma is. From IVERMECTIN as an anti-parasitic drug that cures multiple conditions that are a result of parasites in the body including cancer ( and malaria). And how nicotine which is in tomatoes, aubergine, potatoes and peppers as well as TOBACCO is extremely beneficial as it bonds to receptors in the body which explains why smokers suffered least from Covid. Also discussed that AZT ( HIV -AIDS treatment) gives you AIDS ( which is what the Covid clotshot is doing) Big Pharma and Bill Gates WANT YOU TO BE SICK

Source: Andy Anderson

Exploring the Role of Nicotine in Health: Insights with Dr. Bryan Ardis | Episode 7

8 June 2025

In this episode of Breaking the Algorithm, Dr. Bryan Ardis shares his personal experiences and research into how nicotine and other compounds may play a role in health and wellness. Dr. Ardis discusses: 1. The evolving conversation around nicotine and its potential impact on inflammation, focus, and overall well-being 2. Historical perspectives on certain medical protocols and their effects 3. How natural substances found in everyday foods may affect health 4. The importance of informed choices and balanced information when it comes to health and recovery This episode aims to promote open-minded discussion and encourages viewers to explore new perspectives supported by emerging research. 🔎 Disclaimer: This video is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. Always consult with a qualified healthcare professional before making health-related decisions. 📘 Learn more: Dr. Ardis’ book 🌐 Visit: https://thedrardisshow.com

