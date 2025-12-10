well done to this podcaster for interviewing an African who is legendary for all the right reasons. This man and his company have, despite United Nation`s heavyweights and the media propaganda and lies written about them, conducted warfare on the continent in the name of Africa, saved tens of thousands of lives, stopped civil wars and acted for the sovereignty of legitimate African governments

Source: Not A Grayman

(Part 1/3) Executive Outcomes Founder & CEO on War, Intelligence, and his LEGACY | ft. Eeben Barlow

3 December

Welcome to the Not A Grayman Podcast, where your host, RK Gray, speaks with her unique network of professionals who have stepped out of the shadows and are NOT “Graymen”. Among them are today’s guests, Eeben Barlow, the Founder, Chairman and CEO of Executive Outcomes—one of the world’s first modern private military companies (PMCs). He has worked across the African continent to help stabilize nations facing insurgencies and civil wars. He advises and trains African armed forces, advocating for African-led solutions to African challenges. He is a prolific author and, while he has at times been an outspoken critic of foreign interference in Africa, his mission is rooted in a deep desire to see Africa thrive through strong leadership, strategic self-reliance, and ethical security frameworks. While in the SADF, Eeben served in the South African Army’s elite 32 Battalion Reconnaissance Wing. Eeben has also provided assistance to the private sector in strategy, business intelligence, and countering economic espionage. DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this episode are solely those of the guest and do not necessarily reflect the views of the host or this platform. Statements made by the guest have not been independently verified and should not be taken as facts. Viewer discretion is advised, especially regarding sensitive or potentially controversial topics.

TIMESTAMPS (Part 1): 00:00:01: Preview 00:04:30: Intro & Eeben’s origin story in 32 Batallion 00:13:37: Apartheid Era, Cold War Geopolitics in Africa, and interests 00:26:00: Competing Strategic Interests in Africa – Minerals, Resources, and the view from Africa 00:36:00: NGOs, aid groups, and the UN in Africa 00:38:14: Apartheid, patriotism, and the South African experience 00:52:00: African militant groups, piracy, child soldiers, etc. 01:04:00: Eeben Barlow on founding Executive Outcomes, composite warfare, and ending the war in Angola

To be continued…..

