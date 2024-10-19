Former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo had a foreign backed war fought against him for winning the 2010 elections. One of his first acts was to pour cement down the underground passage that connected the French Embassy to the Ivorian Government HQ . For decades the ICC kangaroo court hounded and imprisoned him and his wife. For the true account of the foreign ( French) intervention in Cote D`Ivoire that led to the deaths of thousands of Ivorian civilians please view the brilliant documentary by Sylvestre Montanaro : “La Francia in nero”

Source: Alain Foka Officiel

EXCLUSIF – Moments de vérité – Gbagbo dit tout

Premiered on 16 Oct 2024

À un an de la présidentielle en Côte d’Ivoire, l’ancien Président, ancien prisonnier de la CPI, sort de son silence. Tout y passe : son âge, ses intentions pour la prochaine présidentielle, son absence des listes électorales, la rumeur sur la probable candidature d’Alassane Ouattara pour un 4ᵉ mandat, les récentes déclarations de Robert Bourgi, l’AES, la CÉDEAO, la guerre en Ukraine, la crise au Proche et Moyen-Orient. Un entretien dans le pur style de Laurent Koudou Gbagbo. Une exclusivité AFO Média, sans complaisance mais sans condescendance.

