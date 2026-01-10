Source: Biz News

Ex-Eskom CEO Maroga calls out De Ruyter’s “engineering gibberish” about private sector’s rescue act

18 Sept 2025

In this interview with BizNews, one former ESKOM CEO, Jacob Maroga, responds to the interview last week with another former CEO, André de Ruyter. He discusses the use – and cost – of coal, solar, gas, and nuclear – and shares outcomes elsewhere in the world. “…the reality that we’re going to have to deal with: we’re going to have to keep our coal much longer. And we’re going to have to do a lot of things to clean up our coal so that from an air quality it’s much cleaner,” he says. As for whether load shedding was likely to return, Maroga says: “…I’m confident that we’re not going to see the crisis that we’ve seen with Stage Six load shedding almost every day, but you cannot never say that it will never come back. There may be other reasons that cause it, but I think…we are beyond the worst.”

