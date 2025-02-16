re posted from THE RWANDAN

European Parliament Calls for Sanctions Against Rwanda Over M23’s Role in Eastern DRC Conflict

13 Feb 2025

The European Parliament has called for the suspension of the mineral trade agreement signed last year between the European Union and Rwanda, citing Rwanda’s direct involvement in the ongoing violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). In a vote held on Thursday, 443 Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) approved the resolution, with only four votes against and 48 abstentions. The resolution demands that the EU Commission and Council suspend the EU-Rwanda agreement on sustainable mineral value chains until Rwanda proves that it has ended its military interference in the DRC and stopped exporting minerals from zones controlled by the M23 rebel group.

In addition to suspending the mineral agreement, the European Parliament has called for a freeze on direct EU budgetary support to Rwanda, a suspension of military and security assistance to the Rwandan army, and a ban on arms transfers to both Rwanda and the M23. European lawmakers are also pushing for increased sanctions against senior M23 commanders, leaders of other armed groups, and high-ranking officials from both Rwanda and the DRC who have been identified by the United Nations as responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

