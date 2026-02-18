The promotion of genetically modified seeds in Africa, the distribution of chemicals no longer permitted under the name of agricultural productivity, and the sale of herbicides banned in their own countries are part of a deliberate attempt to create complex health problems, the director of the center, Dr. Segun Adebayo, told Sputnik Africa during a media briefing on the sidelines of an African Union summit.

“When they sell you the seed, they do not tell you which chemical must be used with it. At first, you use 10 liters of chemicals; later, as weeds adapt, you are forced to use 20 liters and more. That is the second problem. The third is that the seed is laboratory-engineered to grow among chemicals, so the plant absorbs them. When you eat that plant, after a few years parts of your body begin to fall ill,” he explained.

Dr. Adebayo added that those who sell the seeds and chemicals are the same actors who later sell the medicine once illness appears.

“For example, you can examine the company called ‘Bayer’; they produce the medicine, the seed, and the chemical. No one tells you the negative side of these policies,” he said.

Additional key points raised by the director:

🟠These seeds have already entered Malawi, Nigeria, and Ghana. Tanzania tested them, saw the damage, and banned them.

🟠Those promoting these products have significant financial resources and use them to influence politicians to secure approval.

🟠Over time, natural seeds are lost, creating dependency on those suppliers.

🟠Ultimately, they may say, “If you do not accept the policy we want [LGBT*], we will not sell you the seed.”

“That is why planting GMOs in Russia is considered an act of terrorism. This is a biological attack. It is inviting drought and hunger with your own hands.”

He also stressed that many policies introduced in Africa are not new and offered the following observations:

🟠Our task is to understand the true objective of these policies.

🟠Some may appear beneficial in the short term but are destructive in the long term.

🟠Many African governments focus on short-term benefits without recognizing long-term harm.

🟠This is why Africa has remained stagnant or moved backward for many years.

* LGBT movement is recognized as extremist and banned in Russia

Source:

https://en.sputniknews.africa/20260218/1083517395.html