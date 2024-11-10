re posted from DEFENCE WEB

EU denies involvement in alleged Mozambique protest put downs

5 Nov 2024

The European Union (EU) via its military assistance mission in Mozambique “supports” a Rwanda Defence Forces (RDF) deployment in Cabo Delgado, a statement reads, and is not financing any Rwandan efforts to “violently suppress” protests in Maputo.

The military assistance mission, known by the acronym EUMAM MOZ (EU Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique) replaced an EU training mission earlier this year and is one of three similar missions in Africa. The other two are in the Central African Republic (CAR) – EUTM RCA (République Centrafricaine) – and Somalia – EUTM Somalia.

