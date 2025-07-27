re posted from AFRICA AND THE WORLD

Ethiopia’s Majestic GERD Is Not Appreciated By The U.S. & West

July 21, 2024

On July 14, I participated in an hour long podcast called, The Winers (click on the video above). It was a friendly and informative discussion that centered around Ethiopia’s Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam-GERD, and its policy for development. After the podcast began with a three minute video of the GERD, we had a lively discussion that included the following topics.

What was wrong with USAID, and will President Trump’s African policy be better for Africa

President trump’s “lunch summit” with five African nations

United States’ historic role surveying the GERD from 1957 to 1964

Egypt’s geopolitical opposition to the GERD

President John Kennedy, the last US leader who understood Africa

Ethiopia’s commitment to expanding its manufacturing sector

Erroneous claim of China’s debt-trap policy

Progress by Ethiopia in agriculture especially production of wheat

The Global South’s opposition to Israel’s genocide in Gaza

continue reading HERE: Source:

Like this: Like Loading...