Ethiopia’s Majestic GERD Is Not Appreciated By The U.S. & West

July 21, 2024

On July 14, I participated in an hour long podcast called, The Winers (click on the video above). It was a friendly and informative discussion that centered around Ethiopia’s Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam-GERD, and its policy for development. After the podcast began with a three minute video of the GERD, we had a lively discussion that included the following topics.

  • What was wrong with USAID, and will President Trump’s African policy be better for Africa
  • President trump’s “lunch summit” with five African nations
  • United States’ historic role surveying the GERD from 1957 to 1964
  • Egypt’s geopolitical opposition to the GERD
  • President John Kennedy, the last US leader who understood Africa
  • Ethiopia’s commitment to expanding its manufacturing sector
  • Erroneous claim of China’s debt-trap policy
  • Progress by Ethiopia in agriculture especially production of wheat
  • The Global South’s opposition to Israel’s genocide in Gaza

