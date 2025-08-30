re posted from SPUTNIK AFRICA
Ethiopia Signs $2.5 Billion Agreement With Dangote Group to Build Fertilizer Plant: PM Abiy
12:52 28.08.2025 (Updated: 13:04 28.08.2025)
The Fertilizer Complex Shareholder Investment Agreement will result in production of up to 3 million metric tonnes of fertilizer annually, positioning Ethiopia among the world’s top producers, Abiy Ahmed wrote on his social media.
According to him, the agreement will:
🟠create local jobs,
🟠ensure a reliable fertilizer supply for Ethiopian farmers,
🟠promote food sovereignty.
The investment strengthens Ethiopia’s competitiveness in Africa and reflects its commitment to strategic projects, the Ethiopian prime minister noted.
