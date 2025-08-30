Ethiopia Signs $2.5 Billion Agreement With Dangote Group to Build Fertilizer Plant: PM Abiy

The Fertilizer Complex Shareholder Investment Agreement will result in production of up to 3 million metric tonnes of fertilizer annually, positioning Ethiopia among the world’s top producers, Abiy Ahmed wrote on his social media.

According to him, the agreement will:

🟠create local jobs,

🟠ensure a reliable fertilizer supply for Ethiopian farmers,

🟠promote food sovereignty.

The investment strengthens Ethiopia’s competitiveness in Africa and reflects its commitment to strategic projects, the Ethiopian prime minister noted.

Source:

https://en.sputniknews.africa/20250828/1077561136.html