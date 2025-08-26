re posted from AFRICA AND THE WORLD

Ending The Legacy of Colonialism: Eliminate Poverty With The Industrialization of Africa

Watch my interview (click on above) from August 23, with podcaster Amanda Akalonu, host of The Amanda Show, from Nigeria.

August 25, 2025

Many western historians, and analysts, when discussing contemporary Africa, overlook the long waves of history that have contributed to the challenges facing nations in the continent of Africa, including poverty. There is no way of ignoring the effects of over half a millennium of forced deportations, slavery, oppression, and manipulation against the African people.

continue reading HERE: Source:

Like this: Like Loading...