Source: Vejon Health

Emergency Departments Are Warning Us About Population Health

12 Feb 2026

The NHS is not simply facing “challenges.” It is showing measurable signs of structural strain. Rising A&E attendances, falling admission rates, and a sharp increase in 12-hour delays after a decision to admit point to something deeper than seasonal pressure. This is about flow failure, bed capacity, discharge bottlenecks, and a population that appears increasingly frail. ============================================================== The Emergency Departments Are Signalling a Structural Problem https://philipmcmillan.substack.com/p… ============================================================== In this video, I analyse the January 2026 emergency care data and explain why 2027 could be more difficult if the underlying drivers are not addressed. We look at what the numbers actually show, what they imply about system resilience, and why ignoring these trends will not make them disappear. If you work in healthcare, depend on the NHS, or want an unfiltered assessment of where the system is heading, this discussion is for you.

Like this: Like Loading...