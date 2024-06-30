The DA will DESTROY South Africa`s MEMBERSHIP IN THE BRICS , guaranteed!

South Africa`s alliance with the BRICS is of CRITICAL IMPORTANCE in the new multipolar world. There will be no genuine economic progress for South Africans if they pull out of BRICS

Source: Newzroom Afrika

EFF proposes new GNU excluding DA and Freedom Front Plus

The EFF is calling for a new statement of intent on a Government of National Unity, which excludes the DA and the Freedom Front Plus. The call comes as discussions to form a new government are stalling because of ideological differences and demands for cabinet positions. EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu has more.

