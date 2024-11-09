re posted from CONSTRUCTION REVIEW

The EAC’s ambitious vision for embarking on this integrated mega railway project gained momentum. This was catalyzed by Tanzania just recently launching SGR services linking Dar es Salaam to Dodoma. Also, Uganda embarked on plans of setting up its SGR links to the surrounding countries. The countries include Kenya, Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo, and even South Sudan.

East Africa’s 6,220-Kilometers Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) Project: Promoting Economic Integration within the Region

This ambitious railway project will pass through all the EAC member states and promote economic integration within the region

The East African Community (EAC) member states have revealed ambitious plans that will foresee the development of railway infrastructure. The plans entail developing an expansive East Africa’s 6,220-Kilometer Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) Project. This railway network is expected to link all the eight member states upon completion. continue reading HERE: Source: https://constructionreviewonline.com/construction-projects/east-africas-6220-kilometers-standard-gauge-railway-sgr-project-promoting-economic-integration-within-the-region/

Like this: Like Loading...