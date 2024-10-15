Tresor Kapuku Ngoy, Deputy Director General of Société Nationale des Chemins de fer du Congo (SNCC SA) in conversation with Railways Africa Magazine

DRC’s Rail Network, Expansion, Challenges, and Future Plans with SNCC’s Tresor Kapuku Ngoy

27 Sept 2024 SANDTON CONVENTION CENTRE

In this special episode of Coffee with the Editor, filmed at the Southern African Railways Association Conference and Exhibition, we sit down with Tresor Kapuku Ngoy, Deputy Director General of Société Nationale des Chemins de fer du Congo (SNCC SA). In this insightful discussion, we explore the current state and future of the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s (DRC) railways. Tresor Kapuku Ngoy shares updates on the ongoing rehabilitation and expansion of the SNCC network, which spans 3,641 kilometres, with a key focus on the 900 kilometres vital for international trade in Southern Africa. He discusses SNCC’s efforts to improve track infrastructure, the challenges of maintaining a reliable network amidst issues like vandalism, and their strategy to enhance rail security. We also dive into the open access policy and how it has enabled private operators to engage with SNCC’s network, with 11 operators currently active. Additionally, Ngoy touches on SNCC’s 10-year development plan, plans for acquiring new locomotives and future electrification of the rail network to better connect the DRC with neighbouring countries.

