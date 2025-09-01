editor: South Africa has played an appauling role in the DRC-Rwanda conflict. It has supported Rwanda blatantly because of the South African mining interests. South Africa raged about Gaza but not a word said of the 7 million displaced Congolese.

re posted from AFRICA NEWS

“In any case, this is an informal initiative that does not interest us, since we are already pursuing three paths to peace [Washington with Rwanda, Doha with the Congo River Alliance (CRA)/M23, and the religious denominations for an internal dialogue to come]. We do not need another path – especially not one led by someone seen as partisan,” Muyaya said.

DRC: Why Tshisekedi will skip Thabo Mbeki’s peace forum By Stanis Bujakera Tshiamala Thabo Mbeki, the former South African president © Thabo Mbeki Foundation/X Kinshasa says the former South African president is not a neutral broker and will stick to talks in Washington and Doha.

The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has turned down an invitation to the Thabo Mbeki Foundation’s dialogue on peace and security due to run from 3 to 6 September in South Africa. According to our sister publication Jeune Afrique, government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said the move reflects unease over the organiser’s stance on the security crisis in the east. He cited past remarks seen in Kinshasa as offering cover for aggression, and said the DRC is already engaged in clearer diplomatic tracks in Washington and Doha. “This is the wrong hand to claim it can help restore peace. We all remember President Mbeki’s unfortunate statements, which showed a poor grasp of the current crisis. continue reading HERE: Source: https://www.theafricareport.com/391133/drc-why-tshisekedi-will-skip-thabo-mbekis-peace-forum/

