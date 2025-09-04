Source: Africa Flashes English

DRC–Tanzania: Suluhu Hassan Standing with Tshisekedi Against Kagame?

4 September 2025

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) faces a critical juncture as M23, allegedly backed by Rwanda’s Paul Kagame and the Rwanda Defence Force, escalates attacks, capturing key areas like Goma. This has intensified regional tensions, with DRC President Félix Tshisekedi accusing Rwanda of expansionism driven by resource interests. Tanzania, under President Samia Suluhu Hassan, emerges as a pivotal ally, contributing troops to the SADC mission and hosting summits to counter Rwandan influence. Suluhu’s pragmatic diplomacy and economic ties with the DRC position Tanzania to broker peace and foster regional unity. Despite ceasefire attempts, including a US-brokered deal, violence persists, complicating efforts. The DRC-Tanzania alliance could reshape the Great Lakes’ future, but ethnic divisions and mineral smuggling pose challenges. Success hinges on unified action to deter aggression and address root causes like resource governance.

