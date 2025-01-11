DRC-RWANDA: PRIME EXAMPLE OF INTERNATIONAL MEDIA FALSE NARRATIVE

this SHAMEFUL excuse of journalism is produced by Al Jazeera, interviewing terrorists who rape, mutilate, torture and terrorize . M23 PROTECT THE MINES. M23 ARE RWANDA

why does Al Jazeera produce such shameful reportage? Because Qatar paid for the gold and coltan refineries in Rwanda that run on Congolese minerals

M23 leader Bertrand Bisimwa calls for dialogue so RWANDA CAN ANNEX CONGOLESE TERRITORY in North Kivu

Source: Al Jazeera

Rebel leader tells Al Jazeera they’re ‘fighting for survival’ in DR Congo | Al Jazeera Newsfeed

Jan 8, 2025

M23 leader Bertrand Bisimwa has told Al Jazeera that the rebel group’s fight in eastern DR Congo is one for survival and insists that it is looking for dialogue to end the decades-long conflict.

