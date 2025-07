Source: Alohanews

DRC-RWANDA: A Peace Agreement or an Illusion? | Patrick Mbeko

3 July 2025

In this interview, we explore the recent peace agreement between Rwanda, the DRC, and the United States to end “30 years of conflict.” Patrick Mbeko sheds light on the major geopolitical issues, the growing ties between the DRC and Israel, and the complex dynamics surrounding Congolese raw materials.

