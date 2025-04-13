Bravo! President Tshisekedi

Source: Good Morning DRC TV

DRC President’s Powerful Speech: Sanctions on Rwanda, Apple, and the Truth About M23 & Kabila

13 April 2025

In this powerful and emotional speech, the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo addresses world political and business leaders, demanding urgent action against Rwandan aggression in Goma and Bukavu. Thousands have died, and the humanitarian crisis is worsening. The President lays out the genesis of the conflict, exposing the role of Rwanda, President Paul Kagame, M23 rebels, and former DRC President Joseph Kabila. He highlights how Apple Inc. is connected to the crisis through its supply chains and explains why decisive action had to be taken against the tech giant. Watch this must-see moment as he calls for international sanctions, justice, and global accountability. The world cannot ignore the DRC conflict any longer.

🔴 Topics Covered: Rwandan invasion of Goma and Bukavu Role of Paul Kagame and Joseph Kabila M23 and AFC of Naanga’s links to regional instability Sanctions call and corporate accountability (Apple) Humanitarian crisis in Eastern Congo

Like this: Like Loading...