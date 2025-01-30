DRC Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner lays out the DRC`s 5 pre-requisites . Please do compare the calibre of this magnificent Statewoman with the Rwandan counterparts who deny UN documentation of Rwandese presence in DRC prior to the Rwandan official invasion 4 days ago

Source: United Nations

DRC on the situation in the country – Security Council Media Stakeout

Jan 29, 2025

Media stakeout by Therese Kayikwamba Wagner, State Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Francophonie of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, on the situation in the country.

Like this: Like Loading...