Source: The Chanzo

DRC Lawyer at the African Court: The Aim of Rwanda in DRC is Ethnic Cleansing and Looting,

12 Feb 2025

February 12, 2025: Public Hearing; Democratic Republic Of Congo V Republic Of Rwanda Application No 007/2023 On 21 August 2023, the Democratic Republic of Congo (the Applicant State) filed an Application against the Republic of Rwanda alleging violations of rights and obligations under, among others, the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (the Charter), the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (the Charter) on Women’s Rights, the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child (ACRWC), the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR),and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR). The alleged violations are in relation to the armed conflict, since 2021, in the eastern part of the Applicant State between its armed forces and M23 rebel group supposedly backed by the Respondent State.

